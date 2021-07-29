Earnings and Growth Analysis : Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Earnings results for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.8. Essential Properties Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Essential Properties Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-407-9208 with passcode “13721779”.

Analyst Opinion on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.08%. The high price target for EPRT is $36.00 and the low price target for EPRT is $17.50. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Essential Properties Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.81, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $29.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essential Properties Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 227.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Essential Properties Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.42% next year. This indicates that Essential Properties Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

In the past three months, Essential Properties Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust is held by insiders. 94.71% of the stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT



Earnings for Essential Properties Realty Trust are expected to grow by 11.81% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 67.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 67.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.46. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here