Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Earnings results for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Euronet Worldwide last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The business earned $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year. Euronet Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Euronet Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $162.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.75%. The high price target for EEFT is $225.00 and the low price target for EEFT is $122.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Euronet Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $162.78, Euronet Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $134.81. Euronet Worldwide has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Euronet Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

In the past three months, Euronet Worldwide insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $170,819.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by insiders. 91.78% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT



The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is -499.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is -499.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Euronet Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 4.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

