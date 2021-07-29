Did they just beat EPS? Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Earnings results for Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

Evercore last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.66. The firm earned $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evercore has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Evercore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Evercore will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1299676”.

Analyst Opinion on Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evercore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.91%. The high price target for EVR is $162.00 and the low price target for EVR is $105.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evercore has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.78, Evercore has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $133.56. Evercore has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evercore has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evercore is 28.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evercore will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.41% next year. This indicates that Evercore will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

In the past three months, Evercore insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,065,305.00 in company stock. Only 10.35% of the stock of Evercore is held by insiders. 90.40% of the stock of Evercore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evercore (NYSE:EVR



Earnings for Evercore are expected to decrease by -0.65% in the coming year, from $12.22 to $12.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Evercore has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

