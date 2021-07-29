Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Earnings results for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $8.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.07.

Everest Re Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Everest Re Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Everest Re Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $276.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.91%. The high price target for RE is $312.00 and the low price target for RE is $235.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Everest Re Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Everest Re Group is 83.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Everest Re Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.15% next year. This indicates that Everest Re Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

In the past three months, Everest Re Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,391,450.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by insiders. 74.35% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE



Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to grow by 13.54% in the coming year, from $27.10 to $30.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Everest Re Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

