numbers crunched for you before earnings results ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Earnings results for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

ExlService last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. ExlService has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. ExlService will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ExlService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.25%. The high price target for EXLS is $102.00 and the low price target for EXLS is $92.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ExlService has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.33, ExlService has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $107.42. ExlService has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService does not currently pay a dividend. ExlService does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

In the past three months, ExlService insiders have sold 102.63% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,074,450.00 in company stock and sold $2,177,130.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of ExlService is held by insiders. 95.29% of the stock of ExlService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS



Earnings for ExlService are expected to grow by 5.16% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $3.67 per share. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 37.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 37.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.44. ExlService has a PEG Ratio of 2.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ExlService has a P/B Ratio of 5.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

