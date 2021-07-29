Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Earnings results for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Exponent last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Exponent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Exponent will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “7087700#”.

Analyst Opinion on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exponent in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Exponent.

Dividend Strength: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Exponent has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Exponent is 51.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Exponent will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.78% next year. This indicates that Exponent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

In the past three months, Exponent insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $284,825.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Exponent is held by insiders. 89.42% of the stock of Exponent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO



Earnings for Exponent are expected to grow by 8.72% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Exponent is 59.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Exponent is 59.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.44. Exponent has a P/B Ratio of 14.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here