may delivered a positive earnings surprise Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Earnings results for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Federated Hermes last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company earned $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Federated Hermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Federated Hermes will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42046”.

Analyst Opinion on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.45%. The high price target for FHI is $35.00 and the low price target for FHI is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Federated Hermes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.30, Federated Hermes has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $32.39. Federated Hermes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Federated Hermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Federated Hermes is 33.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Federated Hermes will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.18% next year. This indicates that Federated Hermes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

In the past three months, Federated Hermes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,412,625.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Federated Hermes is held by insiders. 78.36% of the stock of Federated Hermes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI



Earnings for Federated Hermes are expected to grow by 6.23% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Federated Hermes is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Federated Hermes is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Federated Hermes has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

