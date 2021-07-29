Earnings and Growth Analysis : FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Earnings results for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

FormFactor last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. FormFactor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. FormFactor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:25 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7497439”.

Analyst Opinion on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FormFactor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.29%. The high price target for FORM is $60.00 and the low price target for FORM is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor does not currently pay a dividend. FormFactor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

In the past three months, FormFactor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,538,737.00 in company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of FormFactor is held by insiders. 90.38% of the stock of FormFactor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM



Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 33.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 33.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. FormFactor has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

