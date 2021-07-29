Nothing seems to bother Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Earnings results for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Fortinet last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company earned $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.8. Fortinet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Fortinet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7026909”.

Analyst Opinion on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortinet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $212.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.80%. The high price target for FTNT is $305.00 and the low price target for FTNT is $104.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fortinet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $212.45, Fortinet has a forecasted downside of 21.8% from its current price of $271.69. Fortinet has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet does not currently pay a dividend. Fortinet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

In the past three months, Fortinet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,774,244.00 in company stock. 18.20% of the stock of Fortinet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.68% of the stock of Fortinet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT



Earnings for Fortinet are expected to grow by 18.25% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortinet is 91.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Fortinet is 91.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.16. Fortinet has a PEG Ratio of 7.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortinet has a P/B Ratio of 51.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

