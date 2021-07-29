Wall street estimates Earnings report Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Earnings results for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Fortis last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Fortis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Fortis will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.98%. The high price target for FTS is $60.00 and the low price target for FTS is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortis is 57.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortis will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.90% next year. This indicates that Fortis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

In the past three months, Fortis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.59% of the stock of Fortis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortis (NYSE:FTS



Earnings for Fortis are expected to grow by 7.21% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortis is 22.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Fortis is 22.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. Fortis has a PEG Ratio of 3.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortis has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

