Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Earnings results for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Fortive last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Fortive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Fortive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “3975045”.

Analyst Opinion on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.14%. The high price target for FTV is $89.00 and the low price target for FTV is $72.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.64, Fortive has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $68.84. Fortive has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive has a dividend yield of 0.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortive is 13.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortive will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.76% next year. This indicates that Fortive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

In the past three months, Fortive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $103,319,509.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Fortive is held by insiders. 91.26% of the stock of Fortive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortive (NYSE:FTV



Earnings for Fortive are expected to grow by 9.54% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 15.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 15.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.16. Fortive has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

