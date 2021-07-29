How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Earnings results for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business earned $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9546998”.

Analyst Opinion on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.76%. The high price target for FTAI is $40.00 and the low price target for FTAI is $17.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.57% next year. This indicates that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

In the past three months, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is held by insiders. 67.45% of the stock of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI



Earnings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors are expected to grow by 690.91% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is -18.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is -18.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

