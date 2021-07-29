Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Earnings results for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 21.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.98% next year. This indicates that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

In the past three months, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.32% of the stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS



Earnings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 18.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 18.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a PEG Ratio of 7.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

