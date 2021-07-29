Will stock surge before Earnings results? FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Earnings results for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

FTI Consulting last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm earned $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting has generated $5.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. FTI Consulting has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. FTI Consulting will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.17%. The high price target for FCN is $180.00 and the low price target for FCN is $165.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FTI Consulting has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $170.00, FTI Consulting has a forecasted upside of 21.2% from its current price of $140.30. FTI Consulting has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting does not currently pay a dividend. FTI Consulting does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

In the past three months, FTI Consulting insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,487,737.00 in company stock. Only 3.32% of the stock of FTI Consulting is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN



Earnings for FTI Consulting are expected to grow by 18.02% in the coming year, from $6.16 to $7.27 per share. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 23.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 23.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.44. FTI Consulting has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

