Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Gaming and Leisure Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Gaming and Leisure Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721022”.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.22%. The high price target for GLPI is $54.00 and the low price target for GLPI is $40.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gaming and Leisure Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.09, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.55, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $47.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gaming and Leisure Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 77.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gaming and Leisure Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.13% in the coming year. This indicates that Gaming and Leisure Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders have sold 939.17% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $46,210.00 in company stock and sold $480,200.00 in company stock. Only 5.53% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by insiders. 88.46% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI



Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to grow by 3.94% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a P/B Ratio of 4.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

