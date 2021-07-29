numbers crunched for you before earnings results GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Earnings results for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

GFL Environmental last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business earned $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. GFL Environmental has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. GFL Environmental will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157524”.

Analyst Opinion on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.00%. The high price target for GFL is $47.00 and the low price target for GFL is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GFL Environmental has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.31, GFL Environmental has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $33.02. GFL Environmental has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental has a dividend yield of 0.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GFL Environmental has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GFL Environmental is 15.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GFL Environmental will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that GFL Environmental will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

In the past three months, GFL Environmental insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.65% of the stock of GFL Environmental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL



Earnings for GFL Environmental are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of GFL Environmental is -16.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GFL Environmental is -16.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GFL Environmental has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

