Earnings and Growth Analysis : Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Gilead Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.6. Gilead Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Gilead Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.73%. The high price target for GILD is $625.00 and the low price target for GILD is $61.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gilead Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.95, Gilead Sciences has a forecasted upside of 45.5% from its current price of $70.06. Gilead Sciences has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Gilead Sciences is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gilead Sciences has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gilead Sciences is 40.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gilead Sciences will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.34% next year. This indicates that Gilead Sciences will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Gilead Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,309,609.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Gilead Sciences is held by insiders. 76.78% of the stock of Gilead Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to decrease by -3.24% in the coming year, from $7.10 to $6.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Gilead Sciences is 304.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Gilead Sciences is 304.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Gilead Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gilead Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

