Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

No earning Data

Goosehead Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.60, Goosehead Insurance has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $127.65. Goosehead Insurance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Goosehead Insurance does not currently pay a dividend. Goosehead Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Goosehead Insurance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $61,165,402.00 in company stock. 51.97% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.47% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 96.08% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 265.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 265.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Goosehead Insurance has a PEG Ratio of 4.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

