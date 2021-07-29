Wall street estimates Earnings report Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Earnings results for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $10.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.77.

Group 1 Automotive last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The business earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Its revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Group 1 Automotive has generated $18.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Group 1 Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Group 1 Automotive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158175”.

Analyst Opinion on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $222.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.93%. The high price target for GPI is $351.00 and the low price target for GPI is $165.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Group 1 Automotive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $222.60, Group 1 Automotive has a forecasted upside of 34.9% from its current price of $164.98. Group 1 Automotive has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Group 1 Automotive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 7.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Group 1 Automotive will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.04% next year. This indicates that Group 1 Automotive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

In the past three months, Group 1 Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,518,200.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Group 1 Automotive is held by insiders. 98.44% of the stock of Group 1 Automotive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI



Earnings for Group 1 Automotive are expected to decrease by -10.53% in the coming year, from $24.41 to $21.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 8.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 8.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 48.92. Group 1 Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Group 1 Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here