How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Earnings results for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Helmerich & Payne last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company earned $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Helmerich & Payne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Helmerich & Payne will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.53%. The high price target for HP is $42.00 and the low price target for HP is $16.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Helmerich & Payne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

In the past three months, Helmerich & Payne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $162,500.00 in company stock. Only 4.75% of the stock of Helmerich & Payne is held by insiders. 87.35% of the stock of Helmerich & Payne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP



Earnings for Helmerich & Payne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($1.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Helmerich & Payne is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Helmerich & Payne is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Helmerich & Payne has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

