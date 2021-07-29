Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Earnings results for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. Hilton Grand Vacations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Hilton Grand Vacations will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13714034”.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.06%. The high price target for HGV is $48.00 and the low price target for HGV is $29.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Grand Vacations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

In the past three months, Hilton Grand Vacations insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,847,679.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by insiders. 95.34% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV



Earnings for Hilton Grand Vacations are expected to grow by 163.79% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is -15.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is -15.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hilton Grand Vacations has a P/B Ratio of 9.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

