Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Earnings results for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Hilton Worldwide last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company earned $874 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Its revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. Hilton Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Hilton Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.22%. The high price target for HLT is $135.00 and the low price target for HLT is $92.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hilton Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.41, Hilton Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 13.2% from its current price of $129.53. Hilton Worldwide has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

In the past three months, Hilton Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by insiders. 96.58% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 132.37% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is -42.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is -42.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

