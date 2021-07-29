Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Earnings results for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Huntington Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Huntington Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Huntington Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720782”.

Analyst Opinion on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.16%. The high price target for HBAN is $18.50 and the low price target for HBAN is $12.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huntington Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.11, Huntington Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 15.2% from its current price of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Huntington Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 86.96%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.86% next year. This indicates that Huntington Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

In the past three months, Huntington Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,924,912.00 in company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by insiders. 79.59% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN



Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to decrease by -6.04% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 12.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 12.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Huntington Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

