Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Earnings results for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

ICL Group last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.7. ICL Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. ICL Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICL Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.53%. The high price target for ICL is $7.00 and the low price target for ICL is $5.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ICL Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.17, ICL Group has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $7.05. ICL Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ICL Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ICL Group is 85.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, ICL Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.17% next year. This indicates that ICL Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

In the past three months, ICL Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.16% of the stock of ICL Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL



Earnings for ICL Group are expected to grow by 11.90% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of ICL Group is 100.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of ICL Group is 100.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.36. ICL Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ICL Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

