Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Earnings results for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

IDACORP last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business earned $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP has generated $4.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. IDACORP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. IDACORP will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDACORP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.07%. The high price target for IDA is $105.00 and the low price target for IDA is $101.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDACORP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.33, IDACORP has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $105.52. IDACORP has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IDACORP has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of IDACORP is 60.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IDACORP will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.14% next year. This indicates that IDACORP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

In the past three months, IDACORP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of IDACORP is held by insiders. 77.71% of the stock of IDACORP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IDACORP are expected to grow by 3.11% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of IDACORP is 21.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of IDACORP is 21.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. IDACORP has a PEG Ratio of 5.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDACORP has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

