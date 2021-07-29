Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Earnings results for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Ingevity last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company earned $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Ingevity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Ingevity will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingevity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.98%. The high price target for NGVT is $112.00 and the low price target for NGVT is $58.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity does not currently pay a dividend. Ingevity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

In the past three months, Ingevity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $444,065.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Ingevity is held by insiders. 90.58% of the stock of Ingevity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT



Earnings for Ingevity are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $5.32 to $5.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingevity is 17.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Ingevity is 17.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.36. Ingevity has a P/B Ratio of 5.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

