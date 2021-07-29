Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Earnings results for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

INMODE LTD. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

InMode last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company earned $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. InMode has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. InMode will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157922”.

Analyst Opinion on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InMode in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.10%. The high price target for INMD is $120.00 and the low price target for INMD is $84.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

InMode has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.40, InMode has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $108.86. InMode has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode does not currently pay a dividend. InMode does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

In the past three months, InMode insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.57% of the stock of InMode is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD



Earnings for InMode are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of InMode is 48.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of InMode is 48.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.46. InMode has a P/B Ratio of 13.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

