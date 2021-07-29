Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Earnings results for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Inovalon last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business earned $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inovalon has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.0. Inovalon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Inovalon will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inovalon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.81%. The high price target for INOV is $40.00 and the low price target for INOV is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inovalon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Inovalon has a forecasted downside of 18.8% from its current price of $36.95. Inovalon has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon does not currently pay a dividend. Inovalon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

In the past three months, Inovalon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $641,600.00 in company stock. 49.75% of the stock of Inovalon is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 34.30% of the stock of Inovalon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV



Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 167.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 167.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. Inovalon has a PEG Ratio of 2.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Inovalon has a P/B Ratio of 8.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

