Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Earnings results for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Integer last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business earned $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. Integer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Integer will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1337644”.

Analyst Opinion on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.39%. The high price target for ITGR is $100.00 and the low price target for ITGR is $85.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Integer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.50, Integer has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $98.81. Integer has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer does not currently pay a dividend. Integer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

In the past three months, Integer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $989,698.00 in company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Integer is held by insiders. 99.14% of the stock of Integer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integer (NYSE:ITGR



Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 23.38% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Integer is 48.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Integer is 48.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.30. Integer has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

