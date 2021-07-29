Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Earnings results for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Integra LifeSciences last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business earned $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Integra LifeSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Integra LifeSciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “3706513”.

Analyst Opinion on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.42%. The high price target for IART is $88.00 and the low price target for IART is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Integra LifeSciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.90, Integra LifeSciences has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $71.20. Integra LifeSciences has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Integra LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

In the past three months, Integra LifeSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $400,125.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by insiders. 86.51% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART



Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 35.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 35.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Integra LifeSciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Integra LifeSciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here