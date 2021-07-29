Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Earnings results for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

International Paper last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Its revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. International Paper has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. International Paper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. International Paper will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7853629”.

Analyst Opinion on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Paper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.00%. The high price target for IP is $96.00 and the low price target for IP is $40.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

International Paper has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.18, International Paper has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $58.50. International Paper has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper pays a meaningful dividend of 3.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Paper has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Paper is 73.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Paper will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.78% next year. This indicates that International Paper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

In the past three months, International Paper insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $560,109.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of International Paper is held by insiders. 79.95% of the stock of International Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Paper (NYSE:IP



Earnings for International Paper are expected to grow by 18.14% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.73 per share. The P/E ratio of International Paper is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of International Paper is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.79. International Paper has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

