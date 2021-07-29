Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Earnings results for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Investors Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company earned $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Investors Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Investors Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157663”.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.33%. The high price target for ISBC is $18.00 and the low price target for ISBC is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Investors Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Bancorp is 59.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.42% next year. This indicates that Investors Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

In the past three months, Investors Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,422.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.22% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by insiders. 78.29% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)



Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 12.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Investors Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

