Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Earnings results for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

iRobot last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. Its revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. iRobot has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. iRobot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. iRobot will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iRobot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.18%. The high price target for IRBT is $166.00 and the low price target for IRBT is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

iRobot has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.80, iRobot has a forecasted upside of 35.2% from its current price of $89.36. iRobot has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot does not currently pay a dividend. iRobot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

In the past three months, iRobot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $116,968.00 in company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of iRobot is held by insiders. 86.87% of the stock of iRobot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT



Earnings for iRobot are expected to grow by 86.55% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $4.16 per share. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 14.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 14.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. iRobot has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. iRobot has a P/B Ratio of 3.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

