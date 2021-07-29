Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Earnings results for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Janus Henderson Group last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Janus Henderson Group has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Janus Henderson Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Janus Henderson Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.55%. The high price target for JHG is $54.00 and the low price target for JHG is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Janus Henderson Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.80, Janus Henderson Group has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $39.58. Janus Henderson Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Janus Henderson Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.85%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Janus Henderson Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 50.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Janus Henderson Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.48% next year. This indicates that Janus Henderson Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Janus Henderson Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by insiders. 60.85% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to grow by 1.58% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 12.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 12.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Janus Henderson Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

