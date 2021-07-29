Will stock surge before Earnings results? KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Earnings results for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

KBR last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.3. KBR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. KBR will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “5634287”.

Analyst Opinion on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KBR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.34%. The high price target for KBR is $45.00 and the low price target for KBR is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KBR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.89, KBR has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $39.02. KBR has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR pays a meaningful dividend of 1.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KBR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KBR is 25.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KBR will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.33% next year. This indicates that KBR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

In the past three months, KBR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $239,636.00 in company stock. Only 0.91% of the stock of KBR is held by insiders. 98.80% of the stock of KBR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KBR (NYSE:KBR



Earnings for KBR are expected to grow by 13.74% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of KBR is 72.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of KBR is 72.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. KBR has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

