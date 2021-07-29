Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Earnings results for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Kemper last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Kemper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Kemper will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kemper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.17%. The high price target for KMPR is $80.00 and the low price target for KMPR is $80.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kemper has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kemper is 18.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kemper will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.53% next year. This indicates that Kemper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

In the past three months, Kemper insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $615,244.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Kemper is held by insiders. 71.92% of the stock of Kemper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR



Earnings for Kemper are expected to grow by 17.59% in the coming year, from $5.40 to $6.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Kemper is 9.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Kemper is 9.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Kemper has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

