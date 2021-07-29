Earnings and Growth Analysis : Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Earnings results for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Kilroy Realty last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business earned $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Kilroy Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Kilroy Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10148267”.

Analyst Opinion on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.16%. The high price target for KRC is $88.00 and the low price target for KRC is $61.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kilroy Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.27, Kilroy Realty has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $69.47. Kilroy Realty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kilroy Realty has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kilroy Realty is 53.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kilroy Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.73% next year. This indicates that Kilroy Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

In the past three months, Kilroy Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by insiders. 91.17% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC



Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 13.55% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $4.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 12.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 12.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Kilroy Realty has a PEG Ratio of 3.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kilroy Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here