Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Earnings results for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Kimco Realty last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Kimco Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Kimco Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.00%. The high price target for KIM is $25.00 and the low price target for KIM is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kimco Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.60, Kimco Realty has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $20.77. Kimco Realty has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimco Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimco Realty is 58.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimco Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.37% next year. This indicates that Kimco Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

In the past three months, Kimco Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,982,520.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Kimco Realty is held by insiders. 90.35% of the stock of Kimco Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM



Earnings for Kimco Realty are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimco Realty is 8.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Kimco Realty is 8.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Kimco Realty has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimco Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here