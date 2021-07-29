Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Earnings results for Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The company earned $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Kinsale Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Kinsale Capital Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $222.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.00%. The high price target for KNSL is $245.00 and the low price target for KNSL is $210.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinsale Capital Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 13.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinsale Capital Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.64% next year. This indicates that Kinsale Capital Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Kinsale Capital Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $774,900.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by insiders. 78.49% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kinsale Capital Group are expected to grow by 18.10% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $5.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 35.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 35.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 7.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

