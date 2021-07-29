Must-See Earnings Estimates Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Earnings results for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Kirby last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Kirby has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Kirby will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirby in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.26%. The high price target for KEX is $58.00 and the low price target for KEX is $48.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kirby has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.33, Kirby has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $59.43. Kirby has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby does not currently pay a dividend. Kirby does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

In the past three months, Kirby insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,901,594.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Kirby is held by insiders. 94.05% of the stock of Kirby is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirby (NYSE:KEX



Earnings for Kirby are expected to grow by 146.53% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Kirby is 49.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Kirby is 49.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.76. Kirby has a PEG Ratio of 4.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kirby has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

