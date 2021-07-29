Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Earnings results for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Knowles last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.1. Knowles has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Knowles will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9785536”.

Analyst Opinion on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knowles in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.16%. The high price target for KN is $23.00 and the low price target for KN is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Knowles has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Knowles has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $18.94. Knowles has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles does not currently pay a dividend. Knowles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

In the past three months, Knowles insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $305,103.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of Knowles is held by insiders. 99.67% of the stock of Knowles is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knowles (NYSE:KN



Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Knowles is 63.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.92. The P/E ratio of Knowles is 63.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.57. Knowles has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Knowles has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

