thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Earnings results for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.57.

Laboratory Co. of America last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America has generated $23.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Laboratory Co. of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Laboratory Co. of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1789612”.

Analyst Opinion on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $281.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.75%. The high price target for LH is $320.00 and the low price target for LH is $230.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Laboratory Co. of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $281.07, Laboratory Co. of America has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $283.19. Laboratory Co. of America has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America does not currently pay a dividend. Laboratory Co. of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

In the past three months, Laboratory Co. of America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,590,711.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Laboratory Co. of America is held by insiders. 88.90% of the stock of Laboratory Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Laboratory Co. of America are expected to decrease by -30.35% in the coming year, from $22.90 to $15.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Laboratory Co. of America is 10.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Laboratory Co. of America is 10.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Laboratory Co. of America has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Laboratory Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

