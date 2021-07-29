Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Earnings results for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Littelfuse last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Its revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has generated $6.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Littelfuse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Littelfuse will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Littelfuse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $253.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.33%. The high price target for LFUS is $300.00 and the low price target for LFUS is $165.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Littelfuse has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $253.33, Littelfuse has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $245.17. Littelfuse has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Littelfuse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Littelfuse is 30.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Littelfuse will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.69% next year. This indicates that Littelfuse will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

In the past three months, Littelfuse insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,581,573.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Littelfuse is held by insiders. 93.72% of the stock of Littelfuse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS



Earnings for Littelfuse are expected to grow by 6.91% in the coming year, from $9.12 to $9.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Littelfuse is 37.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Littelfuse is 37.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.15. Littelfuse has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Littelfuse has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here