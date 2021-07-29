Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Earnings results for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

LivaNova last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company earned $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year. LivaNova has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. LivaNova will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivaNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.30%. The high price target for LIVN is $100.00 and the low price target for LIVN is $84.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LivaNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.75, LivaNova has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $82.02. LivaNova has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova does not currently pay a dividend. LivaNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

In the past three months, LivaNova insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $686,329.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of LivaNova is held by insiders. 95.09% of the stock of LivaNova is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN



Earnings for LivaNova are expected to grow by 47.95% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of LivaNova is -9.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivaNova is -9.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivaNova has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

