Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Earnings results for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Lloyds Banking Group last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $5.26 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Lloyds Banking Group.

Dividend Strength: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lloyds Banking Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lloyds Banking Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.68% next year. This indicates that Lloyds Banking Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

In the past three months, Lloyds Banking Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Lloyds Banking Group is held by insiders. Only 1.39% of the stock of Lloyds Banking Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG



Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to decrease by -20.51% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 21.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 21.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.20. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lloyds Banking Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here