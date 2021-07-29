Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Earnings results for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

LPL Financial last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. LPL Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. LPL Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LPL Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.87%. The high price target for LPLA is $220.00 and the low price target for LPLA is $66.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LPL Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.56, LPL Financial has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $140.32. LPL Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LPL Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LPL Financial is 15.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LPL Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.06% next year. This indicates that LPL Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

In the past three months, LPL Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,428,432.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by insiders. 95.97% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA



Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 26.08% in the coming year, from $7.17 to $9.04 per share. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 25.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 25.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. LPL Financial has a P/B Ratio of 8.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

