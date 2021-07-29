Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Earnings results for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

M.D.C. last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. M.D.C. has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. M.D.C. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. M.D.C. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 12:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157974”.

Analyst Opinion on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M.D.C. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.24%. The high price target for MDC is $71.00 and the low price target for MDC is $61.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. M.D.C. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of M.D.C. is 30.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, M.D.C. will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.06% next year. This indicates that M.D.C. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

In the past three months, M.D.C. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.10% of the stock of M.D.C. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.22% of the stock of M.D.C. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC



Earnings for M.D.C. are expected to grow by 13.83% in the coming year, from $8.24 to $9.38 per share. The P/E ratio of M.D.C. is 8.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of M.D.C. is 8.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. M.D.C. has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

