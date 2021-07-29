Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Earnings results for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.49.

Martin Marietta Materials last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business earned $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Martin Marietta Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Martin Marietta Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $335.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.63%. The high price target for MLM is $424.00 and the low price target for MLM is $262.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Martin Marietta Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $335.75, Martin Marietta Materials has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $367.46. Martin Marietta Materials has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Martin Marietta Materials has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 19.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Martin Marietta Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.15% next year. This indicates that Martin Marietta Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

In the past three months, Martin Marietta Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by insiders. 91.88% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM



Earnings for Martin Marietta Materials are expected to grow by 13.14% in the coming year, from $12.48 to $14.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 30.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 30.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here