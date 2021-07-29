Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Earnings results for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Matson last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm earned $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Matson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Matson will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6564633”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.84%. The high price target for MATX is $70.00 and the low price target for MATX is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.33, Matson has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $64.70. Matson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Matson pays a meaningful dividend of 1.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Matson has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Matson is 20.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Matson will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.51% next year. This indicates that Matson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Matson insiders have sold 4,691.98% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $50,640.00 in company stock and sold $2,426,657.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Matson is held by insiders. 84.98% of the stock of Matson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Matson are expected to decrease by -48.07% in the coming year, from $9.57 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Matson is 10.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Matson is 10.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.76. Matson has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

