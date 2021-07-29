Wall street estimates Earnings report MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Earnings results for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

MaxLinear last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. Its revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. MaxLinear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. MaxLinear will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MaxLinear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.29%. The high price target for MXL is $50.00 and the low price target for MXL is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MaxLinear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.14, MaxLinear has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $41.37. MaxLinear has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear does not currently pay a dividend. MaxLinear does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

In the past three months, MaxLinear insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,747,384.00 in company stock. Only 8.82% of the stock of MaxLinear is held by insiders. 82.82% of the stock of MaxLinear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL



Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 15.94% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of MaxLinear is -38.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MaxLinear is -38.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MaxLinear has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MaxLinear has a P/B Ratio of 7.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here